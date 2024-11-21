IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals to Target Shreyas Iyer as Top Pick for Captaincy: Reports

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to make a strong push for Shreyas Iyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction, aiming to bring him back as their captain following the release of Rishabh Pant. Iyer, who played for DC for seven seasons before leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title in 2024, has a long-standing connection with the Delhi franchise.

According to a report by Khel Now, the Capitals are preparing to bid fiercely for Shreyas at the mega auction. It has been reported that the franchise is eager to bring Iyer back as captain. As per the report, the GMR Group, which co-owns Delhi Capitals, played a significant role in the decision to release Pant.“Delhi Capitals’ co-owners the GMR Group, who are managing the team on a two-year rotational basis now, will bid aggressively for Shreyas Iyer at the mega auction due to their strong relationship with the player,” a source told Khel Now.

Reports suggest that the GMR Group, is keen to reappoint Iyer as captain. GMR previously entrusted Iyer with the leadership role in 2020, when he guided the team to the IPL final. With Pant's release and GMR regaining control of the team, DC is looking to bring Iyer back into the fold and restore him as the leader of the side.DC has already retained key players like Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs for the upcoming season, and they will now focus on securing Iyer’s services to strengthen their leadership and on-field performance.

