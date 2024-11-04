IPL 2025 Mega Auction Likely To Be Held In Riyadh On November 24, 25: Reports

The mega auction ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take place in Riyadh, with the dates likely to be around November 24 and 25 according to a report in ANI. All the franchises announced their list of retained players on October 31. Reports suggest that BCCI officials have already conducted preliminary visits to Saudi Arabia to assess potential venues. A second delegation is expected to travel to the Gulf nation on Monday to finalize details. While Jeddah was initially considered, Riyadh, the capital, has emerged as the most likely host city for the two-day auction.

The BCCI also explored other international locations like Dubai, Singapore, and even Vienna, but Saudi Arabia appears to have been selected as the ideal venue .It will be a two-day event with teams looking to build a squad of a maximum of 25 players. The auction will also clash with the first Test between India and Australia in Perth which will commence on November 22. Coming back to retentions, a total of 46 players - 36 Indian and 10 overseas - stayed with their respective teams and the franchises spent a whopping amount of Rs 558.5 crore.

