IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians’ Remaining Purse, Available Slots, RTM Cards and All You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, are preparing for the 2025 IPL mega auction, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25.

After struggling in two of the past three seasons, MI will be aiming for a strong comeback in 2025, MI is set to enter the auction with Rs 45 crore remaining in their purse.

The team has already retained five key players, which has consumed a significant portion of their total auction budget of Rs 120 crore. The retained players include captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The four-time IPL champions have also held on to emerging talent Tilak Varma, who has been a valuable asset in recent seasons.

The retained players are:

Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore

Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore

Hardik Pandya: Rs 16.35 crore

Rohit Sharma: Rs 16.30 crore

Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore

However, MI also parted ways with several players, including wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis, and Australian all-rounder Tim David. Other notable releases include Arjun Tendulkar, bowler Kumar Kartikeya, and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla.

Released Players:

Ishan Kishan (Batter)

Dewald Brevis (Batter)

Tim David (All-rounder)

Arjun Tendulkar (All-rounder)

Kumar Kartikeya (Bowler)

Luke Wood (Bowler)

Akash Madhwal (Bowler)

Vishnu Vinod (Wicketkeeper)

Romario Shepherd (All-rounder)

Shams Mulani (All-rounder)

Nehal Wadhera (Batter)

Piyush Chawla (Bowler)

Gerald Coetzee (All-rounder)

Shreyas Gopal (All-rounder)

Nuwan Thushara (Bowler)

Naman Dhir (All-rounder)

Anshul Kamboj (Bowler)

Mohammad Nabi (All-rounder)

Shivalik Sharma (All-rounder)

After retaining five players, MI has a minimum of 13 and a maximum of 20 slots available to fill in the auction. Of these, they can have a maximum of 8 overseas players. MI holds one RTM card which gives them additional flexibility to bring back a former player who might attract high bids.

This retention cost MI a total of Rs 75 crore. With Rs 45 crore remaining, MI will target areas that need strengthening, including their batting depth and bowling attack. The franchise is likely to focus on acquiring world-class overseas talents and uncapped Indian players. Additionally, bolstering their bowling unit, particularly by adding spinners and pacers who can adapt to various conditions, will be a priority.

The team has also reappointed Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, after a successful previous tenure, and brought in Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach to work alongside Lasith Malinga.

