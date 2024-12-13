IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Appoint World Cup-Winning Fielding Coach Carl Hopkinson For 18th Season

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians, continue to shuffle their management after adding Mahela Jayawardene as the new head coach and Paras Mhambrey as the new bowling coach earlier. They have now brought in England’s Carl Hopkinson as their new fielding coach for IPL 2025.

Hopkinson takes over the role from James Pamment, who has been with the Mumbai Indians for seven years, contributing to the team’s success, including their victories in 2019 and 2020. Hopkinson’s appointment marks a new chapter for the team as they continue to refine their management structure ahead of the 2025 IPL season.

Hopkinson joins Mumbai Indians after a distinguished career with the England and Wales Cricket Board, where he was part of the white-ball setup. His contributions were instrumental in England’s triumphs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Hopkinson’s experience at the highest level makes him a valuable addition to Mumbai Indians, known for their top-tier fielding standards.

