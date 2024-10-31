IPL 2025 Retentions: CSK Retains MS Dhoni; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer Released – Full List of Players Retained by Each Franchise

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to bring exciting changes as franchises have finalised their player retention lists ahead of the mega auction. Notably, Rishabh Pant has been released by the Delhi Capitals, while legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player.

Additionally, KL Rahul has also been released by the Lucknow Super Giants, and Shreyas Iyer has been let go by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowed franchises to retain a maximum of six players, leading to difficult decisions for teams as they reshaped their squads after three years.

Read Also | IPL 2025 Retention Rules Explained: All You Need to Know About Player Retentions, RTMs, Auction Purse and More

Here is the list of players retained by each franchise before the IPL 2025 auction:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore)

Andre Russell (INR 12 crore)

Rinku Singh (INR 13 crore)

Varun Chakaravarthy (INR 12 crore)

Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore)

Harish Rana (INR 4 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore)

Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore)

Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)

Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore)

Travis Head (INR 14 crore)

Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore)

Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore)

Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore)

Shimron Hetmyer (INR 11 crore)

Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Retentions done right! Fair value to the retained players and a huge purse to help us build a formidable squad. 🤝



Virat Kohli: 2️⃣1️⃣Cr

Rajat Patidar: 1️⃣1️⃣Cr

Yash Dayal: 5️⃣Cr



Purse Remaining: 8️⃣3️⃣Cr#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB#IPLRetention#IPL2025pic.twitter.com/LvOi5zVxqf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2024

Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore)

Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore)

Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore)

Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore)

Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore)

Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore)

MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore)

Delhi Capitals:

Your favourite stars ready to ROAR at Qila Kotla once again!



Read more on our retentions here 👇https://t.co/LHchrsFoMZpic.twitter.com/7i26Tc07nd — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 31, 2024

Axar Patel (INR 16.5 crore)

Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore)

Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore)

Abhishek Porel (INR 4 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants:

Say hello to your starting five, Lucknow 👋 pic.twitter.com/ZWdfjOJxR4 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 31, 2024

Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore)

Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore)

Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore)

Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)

Gujarat Titans:

Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore)

Shubman Gill (INR 16.5 crore)

Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.5 crore)

Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore)

Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore)

Punjab Kings:

Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore)

Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)

Mumbai Indians:

𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗 💙💙💙💙💙



“We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core and this belief has been reinforced during the course of recent events.



We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit and… pic.twitter.com/G70B6DyZhw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 31, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore)

Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore)

Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore)

Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

The IPL 2025 auction is expected to generate significant interest as franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.