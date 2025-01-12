IPL 2025 to Start on March 21, Final on May 25, Says Rajeev Shukla

The Indian Premier League is set to start from March 21, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla. Speaking to India Today on Sunday, January 12, Shukla confirmed the date for the inaugural game as well as the final, which will take place on May 25.

The IPL 2024 was kickstarted on March 22 when RCB and CSK faced each other and the finale took place on May 26 with KKR lifting the trophy. Earlier, Rajeev Shukla had mistakenly announced the date as March 23, which he later corrected to March 21st.

Additionally, the IPL has announced the appointment of a new commissioner for a one-year term. The next meeting, scheduled for January 18-19, will focus on finalising the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. With the IPL set to begin on March 23, the newly appointed BCCI secretary emphasised the busy schedule ahead, noting the back-to-back events that will demand significant attention and coordination.

A total of 182 players were sold for Rs 639.15 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, held over two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Most of the 10 teams focused on reinforcing their squads after retaining their core players.