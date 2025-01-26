IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Punjab Kings Training Camp (SEE PICS)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season inaugural, Yuzvendra Chahal joined Punjab Kings’ camp. He reported to the pre-season camp and met his new teammates, including Shashank Singh. Punjab Kings are still in search of their maiden IPL title despite being a part of the league since its inception in 2008. During the 2025 mega auction, PBKS entered the mega auction with an INR 110.5 crore purse and overhauled the entire squad.

Shreyas Iyer, who fetched a record salary of INR 26.75 crore, has been appointed as captain. PBKS have begun their preparations well in advance, with several players, including Chahal, attending the pre-season camp. On Friday, January 24, the franchise shared a series of Instagram stories, offering fans a sneak peek into their training sessions.The videos showcased Chahal engaging in fitness drills and practicing his bowling in the nets. Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t played for India since August 2023, despite being part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad but not featuring in any matches.

