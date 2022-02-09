IPL Auction 2022: All you need to know about mega auction, timings and where to watch

The IPL 2022 auction is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.Amongst the 220 overseas players, 47 belong to Australia, the highest for any foreign country in the IPL 2022 mega auction. West Indies (34) will see the second-highest numbers of players participate in the auction, followed by South Africa (33), England and New Zealand (24 each), Sri Lanka (23), and Afghanistan (17). Players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland have also been shortlisted for the IPL.

The auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports.The live streaming of the IPL 2022 event will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.Players like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, and R Ashwin are available from the auction pool, alongside Australian cricketers, David Warner, and Pat Cummins. South African players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult are some of the other marquee players to feature in the IPL 2022 auction pool.