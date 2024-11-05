IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,165 Indian, 409 Overseas Players Registered; Auction to Be Held on November 24-25 in Jeddah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The announcement follows extensive speculation about the venue, with reports indicating that the BCCI considered options in London, Dubai, and Singapore before ultimately selecting Saudi Arabia.

The IPL 2025 auction is anticipated to be one of the largest in the league's history, with all franchises receiving an increased purse, raised from INR 100 crore to INR 120 crore. This marks the highest auction budget ever in the tournament's history.

Franchises have submitted their lists of retained and released players, with notable names like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant expected to be up for bidding due to unresolved discussions with their teams. The auction may also see significant records broken as franchises seek players capable of leading their squads.

A total of 1,574 players will be part of the IPL 2025 auction, including 1,165 Indian players and 409 overseas players. This group comprises 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 from Associate Nations. Franchises will fill a total of 204 available slots, with each team allowed a maximum of 25 players.

Key player breakdowns include:

Capped Internationals: 272 players

Uncapped Indians (previous IPL participants): 152 players

Uncapped Internationals (previous IPL participants): 3 players

Uncapped Indians: 965 players

Uncapped Internationals: 104 players

In terms of financial resources, Punjab Kings will enter the auction with the largest purse, totaling INR 110.5 crore. They retained only two uncapped players—Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh—for a total of INR 9.5 crore. Conversely, Rajasthan Royals hold the smallest purse at INR 41 crore after retaining the maximum of six players, while Kolkata Knight Riders will have INR 51 crore to spend at the auction.