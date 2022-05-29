IPL Finals 2022: Hardik Pandya's triple strike dents Rajasthan in IPL finals at Motera

Gujarat Titans displayed one of the best bowling performance of the season by restricting Rajasthan to 130 at the end of 20 overs in the IPL final. Hardik led the way after coming onto bowl. Till then RR were doing fine with Buttler and Samson at the crease. His spell of 3-17 which included the wickets of Samson, Buttler and Hetmyer broke the back of the innings and from that RR never recovered.

Earlier, Jaiswal got off to a quick start but went after a cameo. Buttler was looking to anchor the innings but he was frustrated by GT's tight bowling and eventually nicked one behind. Rashid Khan as he always does was superb as well in the middle and GT came out with a team performance.