IPL Mega Auction 2025: Only 84 Players To Go Under The Hammer On Day 1; BCCI Issues Last-Minute Guidelines

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced guidelines and a detailed timeline for the IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled to unfold over two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The auction will commence on Sunday at 3:30 PM IST, with 84 players set to go under the hammer on the opening day.

Day 1 will cover the first 12 sets of players, starting with two Marquee Sets comprising six players each. Marquee Set 1 features Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. Meanwhile, Marquee Set 2 includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

After the marquee sets, a lunch break will be followed by bidding for capped batters, all-rounders, and wicketkeepers. Post a 15-minute break, capped bowlers and the first set of uncapped players will go under the hammer. Players like Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw, and Ajinkya Rahane will be part of Monday's proceedings.

On the second day, the auction will focus on remaining players in the pool, concluding with an accelerated auction after Player No. 116.A noteworthy guideline shared by BCCI allows franchises to raise a bid by any amount when exercising a right-to-match (RTM) card, without the need for rounded figures.