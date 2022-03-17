IPL2022: Mumbai Indians unhappy with Lasith Malinga for joining Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals recently roped in Lasith Malinga as their fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2022.Malinga, who retired as a player in 2021, is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 scalps across nine seasons for Mumbai Indians. In 2018, he was Mumbai's bowling mentor and was one of the biggest stars for Mumbai in their IPL history. According to a report, in Insidesport.com Malinga’s appointmment as RR Bowling coach seems hasn’t gone down well with MI. However, RR’s Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has now cleared the air on Malinga’s signing with RR.

According to Sangakkara contrary to news reports about MI being upset with Malinga, their coach Mahela Jayawardena is actually happy with Malinga's move to Rajasthan. “I think Mahela Jayawardena is happy that Lasith’s got this opportunity. It was always the case that Mumbai will be interested. But they have a full coaching unit. We are lucky Malinga decided to come to us, Sangakkara said. Lasith Malinga recently joined the franchise's camp in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. The Royals shared the news of Malinga's arrival with their fans through a post on their official Instagram handle. Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, finished seventh in the points table last season. They will be eager to improve their standing this year by improving their performances. As part of the upcoming season, Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will form Group A alongside the Rajasthan Royals. To kick off their IPL 2022 journey, the Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.