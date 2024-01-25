Irfan Pathan Lashes out at Selectors for Picking Rajat Patidar over Sarfaraz for ENG Tests

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has questioned the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan in India’s Test squad for the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England at home.Sarfaraz was not named in India’s original Test squad for the first two Tests but many believed the batter stood a chance for a late call-up after Virat Kohli pulled out of the two matches. Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests citing personal reasons, leaving a spot to be filled in the Indian batting line-up. Sarfaraz was in contention to replace Kohli but was pipped by Rajat Patidar, who was called in as a replacement for the senior batter.

Irfan Pathan took to his X account to express his disappointment with Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion from the Test squad. He shared a screenshot of Sarfaraz Khan’s 1st class numbers on the match eve. Irfan wrote a cheeky caption with the screenshot.If you are him and not getting selected for test cricket, what are you thinking???” wrote Irfan Pathan with an image containing Sarfaraz’s 1st class stats.

Sarfaraz Khan boasts an impressive first-class career, amassing 3751 runs in 44 matches at an average of 68.20, with 13 centuries and 11 half-centuries. Currently part of India A, he showcased good form against England Lions with a score of 55. Initially gaining attention in IPL 2015, Sarfaraz’s talent was evident with an unbeaten 45*, but challenges like physique and fielding led to his exclusion. In subsequent games, he accumulated 585 runs.Despite struggling in the IPL, Sarfaraz consistently excelled in domestic cricket for Mumbai, being a top run-scorer in Ranji Trophy editions. While the Indian team faces tough competition, the exclusion of established players like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara has opened doors for emerging talents.