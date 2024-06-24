Irfan Pathan’s Makeup Artist Fayaz Ansari Dies in West Indies After Drowning in Swimming Pool

In a tragic incident, Fayaz Ansari, a makeup artist from Bijnor who had accompanied former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan for the ongoing T20 World Cup has drowned in a swimming pool in the West Indies. 22 years ago, Fayaz Ansari from Mohalla Qazi Sarai in Nagina Tehsil, Bijnor, moved to Mumbai and started his own salon. During this time, Pathan began visiting his salon for makeup. Subsequently, the former all-rounder made Ansari his personal makeup artist, taking him along on international trips.

Mohammad Ahmed, the cousin of the deceased makeup artist, shared the sad news. Pathan, part of the commentary team, is in the West Indies and had taken Ansari along with him. It was informed from the West Indies that on Friday evening, June 21, Ansari drowned in a hotel swimming pool while bathing. According to Ansari's cousin brother Mohammad Ahmed, he had married just two months ago and had gone to Mumbai from Nagina, Bijnor only eight days prior. He mentioned that Irfan Pathan himself is handling all formalities in the West Indies to bring Ansari’s body back to India.