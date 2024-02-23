Ishan Kishan's Workout Video with Hardik Pandya Goes Viral Amid Missing Ranji Trophy Games, Watch Video

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has been making headlines for the past two months due to his unexpected absence from the cricket scene. The talented player took a break after the South Africa tour and hasn't been seen in action since. Cricket coach Rahul Dravid hinted that Kishan needs to play some form of the game to make a comeback to the national team.

Adding to the saga, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it a must for centrally contracted players to play red-ball cricket in domestic matches. Despite these instructions, Kishan missed playing for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy, creating a buzz.

Amid this, a video went viral showing Kishan training with Hardik Pandya, his teammate from Mumbai Indians. In a video posted by the 25-year-old on Instagram, the pair can be training together to reach full fitness ahead of IPL 2024.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized on Wednesday that all cricketers under central contracts must actively participate in red-ball cricket in domestic tournaments, with the management adopting a zero-tolerance policy for any excuses. Speaking to the press during the renaming ceremony of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Shah clarified that players are obligated to represent their respective state teams when summoned by the coach or captain. The announcement comes amid the ongoing controversy involving Ishan Kishan, with reports indicating that the BCCI has requested his participation in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand. Shah, while acknowledging Ishan Kishan in the context of the discussion, emphasized that the directive applies uniformly to all players who are not part of the national team.

Shah brought up Kishan's name during the conversation but promptly clarified that the announcement wasn't specifically directed at him. He emphasized that this rule would be applicable to all cricketers who are not part of the national team.

"All contracted players have been told on phone and I'll be writing to them too. If chairman of selectors, coach & captain want you to play red-ball cricket then you gotta play. 'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge' (no tantrums). And as far as Ishan Kishan is concerned, he is young, I am not saying this specifically about him as it will be applicable for all the players uniformly," Jay Shah told reporters.

"Everyone will have to play, otherwise, the chairman of the selection committee has given me his suggestions and I am going to give him a free hand to let him take his own calls freely," he added.