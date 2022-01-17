"It will be an honour": Jasprit Bumrah also willing to become India captain

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has said that if the opportunity comes, he is ready to take up the India captaincy. “If given an opportunity, it would be an honour. I don’t think any player would say no,” Bumrah said at a press conference on Monday.The fast bowler has been promoted to the vice-captaincy of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series in South Africa that starts on Wednesday. KL Rahul is the stand-in captain for the series, as the regular captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t yet recovered from a hamstring injury. “Ready to do it if given the responsibility. In any leadership group, I always look forward to contributing in the same manner,” Bumrah said.

Earlier, Bumrah opened up about Virat Kohli's decision to step down from Test captaincy after India's 2-1 Test series defeat against South Africa last week. Revealing that Kohli had talked to the team members regarding his decision to step down from the role, Bumrah remained tight-lipped on the proceedings, calling it a personal decision. “Virat Kohli told us about leaving his Test captaincy in a team meeting. It’s his decision. He knows his body. He knows his frame of mind. We respect that. It’s been a pleasure to play under his captaincy. I made my debut under him”“He brought in energy. He brought in the fitness culture. He was driven. Everybody moved in one direction under his leadership. He has been immense and he will still be the immense with his inputs,” said Bumrah ahead of the start of the three-match ODI series in Paarl against South Africa.



