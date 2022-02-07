It will be great if I can play for CSK: Dinesh Karthik on upcoming IPL 2022 auction

Wicket - Keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has shown interest in playing for the IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which also happens to be the city he grew up in. Having played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Karthik expressed his desire to end up in CSK.Dinesh Karthik is among the most experienced players who will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction later this week. Karthik has played in every edition of the league so far and represented six franchisees over his long career. The veteran wicket-keeper has featured for Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL), and the Kolkata Knight Riders. He was part of MI's 2013 title-win team which was the Rohit Sharma-led franchise's maiden triumph in the cash-rich league.

Over the last four years, he played for KKR and established himself as one of the finest Indian finishers in the league. He also led the franchise from 2018 to 2020. However, he left captaincy mid-season in 2020 with England captain Eoin Morgan succeeding him in the role. With the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise not retaining him ahead of the 2022 season, he is back in the auction pool. Due to his experience and versatile skill-set, he is likely to fetch big money. Ahead of the D-day, Karthik has revealed his desire to play for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "It's very hard for me to answer this question because it will be a very cliched answer. I'll try and do everything that I can, not only to do well for the franchisee I play for but for myself also," Karthik said to PTI. "Look, it's great if I can play for CSK. I'm from Chennai. But at the end of the day, what's important for me is whichever team that I get to play in, it will be an absolute honour because as I said, all this practice that I've been doing these days is to try and do well in a tournament like the IPL," added the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper.