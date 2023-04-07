It's a big game, everything needs to be done as per plan: MI's Kieron Pollard ahead of clash against CSK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Ahead of the blockbuster clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard said that it is a big game and everything needs to be done as per plan they have set for their opponents.

MI will lock horns with the four-time champion CSK in their next game on Saturday at their home ground Wankhede Stadium.

"I am OK, I am fine. The match between Mumbai and Chennai is a big game. Everything needs to be done as per the plan we have set for our opponents. Everything about Wankhede Stadium is fantastic and it's really good to be back here," Kieron Pollard said in a pre-match press conference.

Mumbai have played 71 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium with 44 wins at a win percentage of 62. Our Class of '23 is all set to take it up a notch.

Nehal Wadhera and Arshad Khan both youngsters played hard-hitting quick-fire knocks of 21 and 15 respectively in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where Mumbai suffered an 8-wicket defeat.

"Team selection is not my part of job ( as batting coach) but what I know to the best of my knowledge everyone ( player) is available for playing the match tomorrow. Nehal Wadhera and Arshad Khan were hitting well. We look forward to things for them, it has just started," Pollard stated.

"I believe all batters need to fire. I don't think we should single out any one individual. Cricket is played with 11 players and again tournament has just started for us so everyone is looking to start a ton of my high. Yes, we didn't get off to a great start as a pattern, you know. But in the end, I still feel that we managed to a decent total vs Bangalore. So let's see what happens when we play at home in Wankhede" he added.

MI will be concerned about how Suryakumar Yadav performs against an experienced attack. Suryakumar failed to score big in a match against RCB as he was dismissed by Michael Bracewell after scoring just 15 runs.

"We have no concerns about Surya's form. Again, I believe you guys make more of it than we do sometimes within a team set-up environment. As I said, people have bad days and it's unfortunate. As cricketers all bad days are highlighted and you know, we keep speaking on and on about it rather than trying to look at the positive of what he has done, you know, over the past 18 months in Cricket as an individual. So we do it on a day-by-day basis and the way that he is striking the ball and the way he is training and stuff, we have more confidence," Pollard said.

The 20-year-old Verma started his tournament campaign with a blistering 84, albeit in a losing cause for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Royal Challengers Bangalore last Sunday. His 84 in just 46 balls helped his team post a respectable total of 171.

"Tilak is a fine new talent. He has a lot of potentials. He as the second-highest run-getter, He just needs to continue," batting coach said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor