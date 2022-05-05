'It's been 10 matches and he hasn't impressed': Jadeja on RCB's ₹10.75 crore buy

Despite RCB entering the top 4 on the points-table, Ajay Jadeja feels one player has underperformed. The former India cricketer feels (RCB) leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been a big disappointment. Hasaranga, 24, was bought by Bangalore for 10.75 crores at the IPL auction in February. He has 15 wickets at an average of 18.20 and an economy rate of 8.03 in 10 IPL 2022 matches. Although becoming RCB’s leading wicket-taker already this year, Jadeja believes the team should start experimenting with different options. "It’s been 10 matches and Hasaranga hasn't impressed with the ball. He was purchased with much fanfare, but in some of the games, he has bowled only two to three overs. I don't think he has delivered to expectations.



There are Indian spinners in the squad. If they want, they can change the entire calculation and bring in a pure bowler. Hasaranga bats as well but by the time he comes in, the match is over. Instead of Hasaranga, RCB can for go for a proper bowler who can support Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz. With the tournament entering the business end of IPL 2022 and the race for the playoffs intensifying, all eight teams – since CSK and MI have been eliminated – are left with only a handful of matches to cement a place in the Playoffs, and Jadeja reckons each game here onward becomes all the more important and crucial for RCB."RCB are under greater pressure as they have more to lose. They are still in with a chance of qualifying but if they lose here, they may end up ruing the fact that they stumbled towards the end. For Chennai, from where they are coming in, it's all plus," added the former India captain.