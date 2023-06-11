"It's not always going to work": Travis Head on his batting approach

London [UK], June 11 : World Test Championship Player of the Match Travis Head believes that the approach he has been using for the past months is not always going to work.

Australia clinched the WTC title by defeating India by 209 runs and Travis Head was named POTM for his record-breaking 163-run knock in the first innings at the Oval, London on Sunday.

Head took the pressure off the Australian team with his aggressive yet positive approach. But he believes that in future it might not work even though it did when it mattered most.

"I've always had the confidence. It's about going out there and expressing that. It took me some time and everyone goes through that. I've always been open to change, open to learning. I've bedded down somewhat of a blueprint. It's not always going to work. It's nice to work that out in such a big game and hopefully continues in the next couple of months. Lot of what-ifs going to bed last night. We've come across such moments through the two years where we've had to grind it out. Were able to do that again today," Head said after the match on Star Sports.

His 285-run partnership with Steve Smith was one of the game-changing moments in the game and he said he enjoyed the time he spent with Smith on the pitch.

"It was nice to be out there for a period of time with Smudge. Amazing week. Amazing Test from him and what we've come to expect (from him) here in England. Hope it's a big couple of months from him. And I've always said that it feels like all the plans go to him, all the attention he draws, and I can just go about my work. Nice to spend some time out with him." Head added.

Coming to the match, India started day five at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

However, a game-changing over by Scott Boland, which saw him trap Virat for 49 and Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, started India's downfall. Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46 while Srikar Bharat (23) was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

The Indian batting line-up failed to put up a fight, bundling out for 234 runs in 63.3 overs to hand Australia their first-ever WTC title.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 4/41. Boland took 3/46 while Starc got two wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins got one wicket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor