Jasprit Bumrah Advised Bed Rest Due to Back Swelling, Star Indian Pacer Doubtful For ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports

India's premier fast-bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has reportedly been advised bed rest to allow the swelling in his back to subside, potentially jeopardizing his return ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. According to The Times of India, Bumrah recently returned home from Australia and is expected to visit the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Centre of Excellence (CoE), formerly the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, no fixed date has been set for his visit, making it difficult to determine a timeline for his recovery.

“Bumrah could go to the CoE next week, but as of now, there is no fixed date. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and reduce the swelling. Future action plans will be decided once that happens,” a source told The Times of India.While the exact nature of the injury remains unclear, early assessments suggest it may not be more severe than muscle swelling. Concerns linger, however, about the possibility of a disc bulge, which could extend the recovery period. “Bed rest doesn’t sound ideal. Hopefully, it’s not a disc bulge or a high-grade muscle swelling. Bumrah is a rare talent and must be handled with utmost care,” the source added.

Bumrah sustained the injury while managing the additional workload of an inexperienced Indian bowling unit during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He was unable to bowl in the final innings of the last Test in Sydney and was seen leaving the Sydney Cricket Ground for treatment during the match. Former India strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan weighed in on the situation, stating that swelling in the back could stem from a muscle tear but isn’t necessarily as severe as a disc bulge. “Swelling occurs due to edema formation, which depends on the grade of muscle tear. Recovery timelines vary based on the grade, individual response, medical intervention, and post-rehab work,” Srinivasan explained. With the deadline for submitting the provisional squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy set for February 13, Bumrah's recovery remains critical to India’s plans.



