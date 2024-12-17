Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep Receive Standing Ovation from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gabba Crowd for Batting Heroics in IND vs AUS 3rd Test (VIDEO)

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep produced a crucial last-wicket partnership on Day 4 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba. Their unbeaten 39-run stand helped India avoid the follow-on against Australia.

India finished the day at 252 for 9, trailing by 193 runs. The effort earned a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room. Captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior batter Virat Kohli applauded as the duo walked back after their gritty performance.

The pair’s resilience frustrated Australia, who earlier had India in deep trouble at 213 for 9. Persistent rain delays also disrupted Australia’s efforts, reducing the number of overs available.

Australia had posted a commanding total of 445 in their first innings, led by centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head. India’s response saw contributions from KL Rahul, who scored 84 runs, and Ravindra Jadeja, who added 77.

With one day remaining, India’s chances of saving the match have improved. Australia will aim to claim the final wicket early on Day 5 to push for a result.