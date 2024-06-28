Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Second-Highest Wicket-Taker for India in Single Edition of T20 World Cup 2024

Providence [Guyana], June 28: Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the second-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Bumrah displayed a stupendous performance against England in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah achieved the milestone after picking up two wickets against Jos Buttler's side.

In the ongoing marquee event, Bumrah has 13 wickets for Team India. Meanwhile, India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Against the Three Lions on Thursday, Arshdeep failed to pick any wickets in his two-over spells. The 25-year-old has 15 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Former India cricketer RP Singh holds the third place in the chart after he bagged 12 wickets in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Recapping India's previous match against England in the semi-final, Jos Buttler's side won the toss and decided to bowl against the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first innings.

Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target. The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor