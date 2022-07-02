Jasprit Bumrah breaks Brian Lara's Test Record By Smashing Stuart Broad For 35 Runs In 1 Over

Jasprit Bumrah unleashed a flurry of boundaries to smack Stuart Broad for a 35 -run over. India were 377 for 9 after 83 overs and Ben Stokes introduced Stuart Broad into the attack to wipe of Indian innings but Bumrah had another plans. Bumrah took Broad to the cleaners with four 4s and two 6s. The second delivery deceived everyone to go for 5 wides behind the keeper. Broad also holds the same record in T20Is (alongside Akila Dananjaya) - 36 runs vs Yuvraj Singh in Durban in 2007

The Indian innings was given much required impetus by Jadeja and Pant with both the left handers scoring centuries respectively. Anderson finished the Indian innings with a fiver continuing his prolific form against India. England took 11.5 overs today to pick the three wickets, that's not much but in the process leaked 78 runs. Jadeja and Shami started slowly before the latter played a few shots to get the scoreboard moving, then the former got into the act and reached his well-deserved hundred. The partnership was broken just before the second new ball was available and Anderson struck with it, cleaning up Jadeja for 104. India's score then was 375 and England would have certainly hoped to restrict them to below 400, but a crazy Stuart Broad over which went for 35 runs took India past the 400-mark