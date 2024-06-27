Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been in remarkable form during the current T20 World Cup, earning praise from iconic former India all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Kapil expressed his admiration for Bumrah's bowling skills, stating, "Jasprit Bumrah is a 1,000 times better bowler than what I was at my prime. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better."

Bumrah's performance throughout the tournament has been exceptional, claiming 11 wickets in just 23 overs. His outstanding economy rate of 4.08 demonstrates his ability to maintain control and precision while consistently taking wickets.

Bumrah, often considered the premier fast bowler in international cricket today, has represented India in 26 Test matches, claiming 159 wickets at an impressive economy rate below three runs per over. In the ODI format, he has taken 149 wickets across 89 appearances, while his tally in T20Is stands at 85 wickets from 68 games.

Kapil, who retired with a then world record of 434 Test wickets, is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the sport. He also achieved success in the ODI format, securing 253 wickets during his career. The 65-year-old World Cup-winning captain, who led India to their first-ever title in 1983, also expressed admiration for the overall fitness standards maintained by the current Indian team.

"They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic," he said.

As the T20 World Cup progresses, Bumrah's form will be crucial for India's success. Fans are eagerly awaiting the semifinal clash against England, with the potential impact of rain looming as a concern.