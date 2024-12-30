Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Awards | Check Full List

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the shortlist for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, which recognises the best male cricketer of the year 2024-25. The nominees are England's former captain Joe Root, England's Harry Brook, Australia's Travis Head, and India's Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has also been nominated for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, alongside Root, Brook, and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis.

Bumrah has been in exceptional form across formats. The Indian pacer has taken 71 wickets in 13 Tests, with an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 30.16. He also claimed 15 wickets in eight T20Is at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Bumrah’s remarkable year includes key contributions during India’s successful 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, where he played a vital role with 15 wickets, including two in the final against South Africa. In Tests, his 71 wickets from 13 matches made him the most successful bowler in the format in 2024. Notably, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah was the best bowler with 30 wickets in four Tests.

His standout performance came in the Perth Test against Australia, where Bumrah led India with a five-wicket haul and played a pivotal role in India’s victory.

ICC Awards 2024 – Complete Shortlists

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Harry Brook (ENG)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Travis Head (AUS)

Joe Root (ENG)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Amelia Kerr (NZ)

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Harry Brook (ENG)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Kamindu Mendis (SL)

Joe Root (ENG)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam (PAK)

Travis Head (AUS)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Amelia Kerr (NZ)

Orla Prendergast (IRE)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Gus Atkinson (ENG)

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Shamar Joseph (WI)

Kamindu Mendis (SL)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year