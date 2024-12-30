Rohit Sharma to Announce Retirement After IND vs AUS 5th Test in Sydney? Here's What the Report Says

Indian Test cricket captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly considering retiring from Test cricket after the final match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. The decision is likely if India fails to secure a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship Final.

According to a report by The Times of India, speculation is growing within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about Sharma's place in the Test XI. The report suggests that Sharma has "made up his mind" to bid farewell to the longest format of the game. It further states that Sharma will attempt to convince selectors to allow him to play in the WTC Final if India qualifies.

The speculation comes after India’s 184-run defeat to Australia in Melbourne, which extended their winless streak in Test matches under Sharma’s captaincy to six. The team has faced five losses and one draw during this period. India’s performance in the ongoing series has been lackluster. The team was whitewashed 0-3 at home by New Zealand for the first time in Test history. After winning the series opener in Perth under Jasprit Bumrah’s captaincy, India faltered with losses in Adelaide and Melbourne and managed a rain-assisted draw in Brisbane. At Melbourne, India faced a particularly disappointing defeat.

The series has also been personally difficult for Rohit, who has struggled with the bat. On Monday, he scored only nine runs off 40 balls, leaving his total for the series at 31 runs across five innings. This tally barely surpasses Bumrah’s wicket count of 30 in the series. Rohit, who has been a stalwart of Indian cricket, may look to focus on limited-overs formats as his Test career winds down. If the Sydney Test does become his last, it will mark the end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket history. India now needs to win the Sydney Test and hope Australia fails to win either of their two upcoming Tests in Sri Lanka to qualify for the WTC Final. Australia requires just one win from their remaining three matches to secure their place. However, with slim chances of making the final, Sydney may mark his final Test appearance.