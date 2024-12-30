WTC Final Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED: Can Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Qualify After Defeat to Australia in Boxing Day Test?

WTC Final Qualification Scenario: India suffered a 184-run defeat to Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on Monday, denting its chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. This loss has made India’s path to the World Test Championship (WTC) final extremely challenging. While Rohit Sharma’s team is not yet out of the race, their qualification now depends on both their performance and the outcomes of other matches.

To keep their qualification hopes alive, India must win the fifth Test in Sydney. If they win, India will finish with a points percentage of 55.26. The Sydney Test will also be India’s final match in the current WTC cycle.

India will also be watching Australia’s upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka closely. If Australia loses 2-0 to Sri Lanka, their points percentage will drop to 54.26, below India’s. In that case, India will qualify for the final.

India's qualification will be at risk if they lose the Sydney Test, which would clear the path for a South Africa-Australia showdown in the final.

However, Australia remains in a strong position to qualify. With three matches remaining in the cycle—one against India and two against Sri Lanka—Australia needs only a draw in one of these games to secure their place in the final. A draw would give them a points percentage of 56.48.

South Africa has already qualified for the final after a thrilling win over Pakistan in the first Test of their series. The final will be played at Lord’s in London.

