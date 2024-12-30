Travis Head's Controversial Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Dismissal in Boxing Day Test Triggers Massive Outrage (Watch Video)

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head sparked controversy with his unconventional celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant on the final day of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Social media users criticized the gesture, labeling it "vulgar and disrespectful." The incident took place in the 59th over when Pant attempted a pull shot against Head's short-pitched delivery but failed to connect properly.

Mitchell Marsh, positioned at long-on, executed a well-judged catch, ending the gritty 88-run partnership between Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. This dismissal marked Australia's first breakthrough since the pre-lunch session, as Jaiswal and Pant had frustrated the bowlers with their resilient stand.

Obscene gesture in cricket falls under Level 1 offense. The celebration, which appeared to be an impromptu display of frustration, was caught on camera and quickly went viral, with many questioning whether it crossed the line of acceptable conduct on the field. The matter is expected to be reviewed by the match referee, who would ultimately determine any disciplinary action against Head.

