Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Controversial Dismissal By Pat Cummins Sparks ‘Cheater, Cheater’ Chants at MCG in Ind vs Aus 4th Test (Watch Video)

The final day of the fourth Test in Melbourne witnessed controversy as Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal raised eyebrows. The controversial call enraged Indian supporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), who voiced their displeasure by chanting “Cheater, Cheater” at the Australian players.

An over has passed since that Jaiswal dismissal, but not even for a sec the crowd has stopped shouting “cheater cheater”



Followed by “Cheat cheat cheat, Aussie Aussie Aussie”



No doubts on the clear deflection though. #AUSvINDIApic.twitter.com/3SPdA97Rc6 — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) December 30, 2024

"I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision."



And with that, Jaiswal is out! #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/biOQP4ZeDB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

Batting on 84, the Indian opener attempted to hook a short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins that veered down the leg side but failed to connect cleanly. While on-field umpire Joel Wilson rejected Australia’s appeal for a catch behind, the decision was reviewed by the visitors.

The third umpire overturned the original verdict after replays suggested a deflection as the ball passed Jaiswal’s bat. However, the Snicko meter failed to register any edge, sparking doubts over the decision-making process. Despite the apparent discrepancy, the third umpire ruled in favor of the fielding side, leading to Jaiswal’s reluctant departure after a heated exchange with the officials. The match itself shattered over a century-old attendance record at the iconic venue, with fans flocking in massive numbers throughout the Boxing Day Test to witness the thrilling contest between two modern-day Test powerhouses.

