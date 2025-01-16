Jasprit Bumrah Responds to Reports of Bed Rest Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says...

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has refuted reports suggesting he was advised bed rest due to a back injury sustained during the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A report on Wednesday claimed Bumrah had been advised rest, but the bowler took to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the rumors. “I know fake news is easy to spread, but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable,” Bumrah wrote.

Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been a topic of speculation since he suffered a back spasm during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not commented on his availability, reports have circulated about his injury. On January 15, a report by media outlet claimed that Bumrah had been advised to take bed rest and would soon head to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for treatment. The report quoted a source saying that Bumrah might visit the CoE the following week, but no fixed date had been set. The source added that Bumrah had been advised to rest at home to aid recovery from the swelling. After the report gained traction on social media, Bumrah took to his social media handle to debunk the rumors.

Bumrah was in outstanding form in 2024 before his injury, taking 32 wickets in nine innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was awarded Player of the Series for his performances. He currently holds the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings and was named ICC Player of the Month for December 2024. Bumrah is also nominated for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year and Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his exceptional bowling display in 2024.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The BCCI is expected to announce the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 soon. The delay in the announcement is reportedly due to uncertainty over the fitness of Bumrah and fellow player Kuldeep Yadav.