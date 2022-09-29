Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022?

In a big blow to Team India Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of T20 World Cup in Australia to be held in October 2022. While an official confirmation from the Board of Control from Cricket in India is awaited, the signs have not been great as Bumrah pulled out of India's series opener against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

BCCI had informed of Bumrah's injury just minutes before the toss took place at the Greenfield Stadium. "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI had tweeted.