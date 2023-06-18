Jasprit Bumrah set for .comeback in Ireland series in major boost for Team India ahead of 2023 WC

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who hasn’t played since the T20Is against Australia in September of last year, is probably going to play in the three T20Is against Ireland in August. Bumrah is making good progress as per latest updates. After having back surgery in March of this year, the seamer undertook a protracted rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Bumrah will get some much-needed playing time during the Ireland series before two critical white-ball competitions as per News18. India plays in the Asia Cup in September following the three T20I matches, and then turns its focus to the 50-over World Cup that will be held at home in the months of October and November.“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” the official told News18.Bumrah has been under the cautious eye of NCA chairman VVS Laxman, Nitin Patel, who is the chairman Sports Science and Medicine department, ever since he entered the NCA for the protracted recovery process. Patel had previously worked as the head physio for the Mumbai Indians and the Indian cricket team. At the NCA, he got the chance to work closely with the seamer