Jasprit Bumrah Suffers Injury Scare; Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives BIG Update on His Fitness

Morne Morkel, the bowling coach of the India National Cricket Team, provided a crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness after the pacer faced an injury scare during Day 2 of the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. After the match, Morne Morkel assured everyone that Bumrah was fine and only suffered from cramps during the 81st over. “Firstly, Bumrah is fine and it was just cramps. Even after that incident, he bowled and got wickets for us. Test cricket is a tough place with no room to hide,” Morkel said at the post-day press conference.

Bumrah suffered an injury scare while bowling the 81st over. After delivering the third ball, he appeared to be in discomfort. Australian batsman Travis Head hit a 132.6kmph delivery from Bumrah to the boundary. Following that shot, Bumrah went down and was seen holding his adductor muscle. The Indian team physio quickly rushed onto the field to assess Bumrah’s condition. Despite the scare, Bumrah managed to stand up and complete his over without any further issues. He continued bowling and secured a significant breakthrough in the 85th over by dismissing Australian captain Pat Cummins with a stunning delivery. This marked the eighth wicket for India in the match.

Bumrah delivered a strong performance earlier in the day by dismissing Nathan McSweeney, caught behind for 39 runs. He also took Steve Smith’s wicket down the leg side for just 2 runs, claiming the first three Australian wickets. In a crucial moment during the second session, he dismissed Pat Cummins, dismantling his stumps, and ended the day with impressive figures of 4 wickets for 61 runs in 23 overs.