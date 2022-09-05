Jemimah Rodrigues nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month alongside Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney

Dubai, Sep 5 India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who turned 22 on Monday, has been shortlisted for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 2022, following notable contributions at the crease in her side's surge to clinching a silver medal in women's T20 event of 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Apart from Jemimah, Austral, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath and batter Beth Mooney have also been nominated for the award due to their starring contributions with bat and ball on the way for the Meg Lanning-led side to win the gold medal in women's T20 cricket's inaugural outing in the multi-nation event.

August was a prolific month for Jemimah, and despite falling agonizingly short at the final hurdle, she played a crucial role in helping her side celebrate silver medal success at Birmingham '22. Her score of 33 in the final got her side within touching distance of the top prize.

But it was perhaps Jemimah's vital contribution of 44 not out against England in the semi-final which was most important during the tournament, ensuring India took to the field in the first-ever appearance of women's T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games. Overall, Jemimah scored 146 runs in the multi-nation event.

Tahlia was a key member of Australia's gold medal winning team, taking five wickets at an average of 13.40 and scoring 114 runs throughout August. Despite a quiet showing in the final itself despite testing Covid-19 positive, her star performance came in the victory over Pakistan.

In that match, she scored 78 not out, took three wickets and registered a run out. This run of performances also helped her reach her career-high ranking of 12th among all-rounders in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Beth's nomination comes following an outstanding array of performances to secure a gold medal for Australia. She registered a remarkable 167 runs in her three T20Is during August, and followed up her half-century in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final victory back in April with a match-winning score of 62 against India in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games.

Jemimah, whose time at The Hundred with Northern Superchargers was cut short due to hand injury, may be seen in action when India play England in the first of three T20Is at Durham on Saturday. After three T20Is, three ODIs will follow till September 24.

