JioCinema records strong viewership, on opening weekend more than viewership of entire 2022 season

JioCinema got a whopping 147 crore video views on the opening weekend of this season. Moreover, the viewers crushed previous time spent records with 57 Minutes per viewer per match in IPL 2023. More than 20 brands have partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of the league this year, including Co-Presenting sponsor Dream11, Co-Powered JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, and Associate Sponsors including Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar.

The average time spent per viewer per match at 57 minutes, increased by over 60 percent as compared to last season’s first weekend.The opening match between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, recorded a concurrency of 1.6 crore. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day.