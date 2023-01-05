Jitesh Sharma replaces Sanju Samson for T20 series against Sri Lanka

India batsman Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury. The selection committee on Wednesday named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Samson.

Jitesh Sharma plays for Punjab Kings and he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the previous edition against Chennai Super Kings, during which he scored a 17-ball 26. The wicketkeeper-batter has so far made 12 appearances for PBKS, in which he accumulated 234 runs from 10 innings, with a 34-ball 44 against Delhi Capitals being his highest score.

He represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit and has been one of their most consistent performers.After a solid outing in the 2012-13 Cooch Behar Trophy, Jitesh was added to the Vidarbha senior team. He had scored 537 runs in 12 innings in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He then went to make his T20 debut in March 2014, he would play his first List A match in the same season during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sharma was one of Vidarbha's mainstays in limited-over cricket, where he mostly batted in the top order.