Jofra Archer sold to Mumbai Indians for 8 crore

5 time IPL champions Mumbai Indians sparked a bidding war for English pace sensation Jofra Archer for 8 crores. Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians were the most interested in Jofra Archer's services in the accelerated auction. The English pacer is coming off a very long injury layoff but that did not stop Sunrisers Hyderabad from joining the bidding as well. However, Mumbai had the last laugh.

Archer, who had listed his base price at Rs 2 crore, was a late entry into the auction pool. He was part of the set of 44 new players that the 10 franchises had asked the IPL to add to the final shortlist of 590 players.In the email sent to franchises earlier this month, the IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had said that Archer would be part of the accelerated set of players, which will commence from Player No. 161.Amin also said the ECB had made it clear that Archer was "unlikely" to play in IPL 2022 and if any franchise picks him and he doesn't turn up, they would not be able to get a replacement.