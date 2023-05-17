Jonny Bairstow sympathizes with Ben Foakes who has been sidelined after his return from injury

London [UK], May 17 : England's batting wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow showed sympathy for Ben Foakes after he had to make way for Bairstow who is returning back to the squad after missing the action due to a broken leg and dislocated ankle in a golfing accident last winter.

In the absence of Bairstow, Foakes impressed with the bat as well as behind the stumps for the Three Lions in the Test format against Pakistan and New Zealand. But now he finds himself out of the squad as the Ashes and one-off Test match against Ireland approaches.

"Absolutely, and that's the nature of sport. He's been an integral part of the last 12 months and how he's gone about it," Bairstow told Sky Sports News.

"It's something which is never easy and I've been on the end of it, so absolutely I've got some sympathies for Ben. I've no doubts he'll be back in the fold at some point soon."

"I've always said as long as I'm in the frame to be in the side, then I just want to be out there representing my country...whether it's the position I've been batting in or keeping wicket. That's the decision that has been made and I'll be out there doing my best," Bairstow added.

The 33-year-old has been trying to get himself back into action with Yorkshire in both their second XI and County Championship. He is now looking forward to a summer in which England will aim to regain the Ashes glory from their old rivals Australia.

"It's been great to be back out there with Yorkshire and get matches in the Champo under my belt. Especially after the tough winter, it's great to be back out and I'm really enjoying my cricket."

Bairstow also reflected on his time during injury as he watched his national team perform against the best cricketing nations.

"You're sat on your sofa with your leg in a cast and some swelling so it's never easy," Bairstow said, reflecting on his winter at home.

"But to see the boys win the T20 World Cup in Australia and the Test side be so successful in Pakistan and New Zealand was great to watch - and it was a joy to watch," Bairstow concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor