Jos Buttler Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Australia; Phil Salt Named Captain

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has been officially ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia due to a calf injury. The injury, sustained while preparing for The Hundred 2024 with the Manchester Originals, has also put his participation in the subsequent ODI series in doubt.

Buttler’s last competitive appearance was in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final, where England lost to India. Despite hopes of a recovery in time for the home series, Buttler recently withdrew from Lancashire’s T20 Blast quarter-final against Sussex. Jamie Overton has been named as Buttler’s replacement in the T20I squad, and Jordan Cox will join the ODI squad as cover.

Phil Salt will captain England in the T20I series, having previously led the Manchester Originals during The Hundred 2024 season. If Buttler remains unfit for the ODI series, Harry Brook will take over as captain.

The updated England squad for the T20I series is as follows:

Phil Salt (captain)

Jofra Archer

Jacob Bethell

Brydon Carse

Jordan Cox

Sam Curran

Josh Hull

Will Jacks

Liam Livingstone

Saqib Mahmood

Dan Mousley

Adil Rashid

Jamie Overton

Reece Topley

John Turner

The T20I series against Australia will begin on September 11 at the Rose Bowl. The ODI series is set to start on September 19. The series is a key phase of preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.