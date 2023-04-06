Jos Buttler to miss Delhi Capitals clash due to finger injury

Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler required multiple stitches after suffering a finger injury in the teams second game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday and is likely to miss RR's next game against Delhi Capitals.The Royals host Delhi in Guwahati on April 8.

Buttler required multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand, which prevented him from opening the innings in Rajasthan's five-run defeat against Punjab. The Royals suffered a five-run defeat. Ravichandran Ashwin was elevated to the position of opener. In the final over, Buttler went from deep and grabbed a sliding catch off Jason Holder’s bowling, but he instantly appeared to be in discomfort as he departed the pitch with a few balls left. “Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch,” RR skipper Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony confirmed.