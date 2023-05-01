Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal complete most 50-plus partnerships for Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal created a unique record of scoring the most 50-plus run partnerships for Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

They achieved this accomplishment in their side's IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

They are level with a duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Dravid, who have also eight fifty-run stand for RR.

Buttler and Jaiswal brought their 50-run partnership eight times in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians. They have scored five 50-plus run partnerships this season.

Rahane and Dravid are sharing this unique record with the current RR opener. Apart from them, Rahane and Shane Watson have scored fifty-plus partnerships six times. while the Graeme Smith-Swapnil Asnodkar and Shane Watson-Rahul Dravid duos added 50-plus runs four times for RR.

Coming to the match, RR posted 212/7 in their 20 overs. It was Yashasvi's one-man-army effort that guided RR to such a massive total as the rest of the batters failed to touch even 20 runs. The next highest scorer was Jos Buttler, who had scored just 18 runs.

Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking 3/39 in his four overs. Piyush Chawla took 2/34 in his four overs. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer got a wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.

