Josh Hazlewood Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for Rs 12.50 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite failing to attract any bids in the previous auction and missing IPL 2024, Hazlewood’s impressive track record in international cricket and the IPL secured him a spot in the upcoming season.

Hazlewood’s IPL journey began in 2020 with Chennai Super Kings, where he played only three matches and took one wicket. He made a significant impact in 2021, picking up 11 wickets in 9 games. Ahead of the 2022 season, Hazlewood joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he enjoyed a successful campaign, he claimed 20 wickets in 12 matches. In IPL 2023, he took 3 wickets in 3 games.

The pacer, known for his pace and precision, will now look to make an even greater impact in the IPL 2025 season with RCB, after beating out competition from Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians during the auction.