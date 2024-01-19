Josh Hazlewood stars as Australia register 10-wicket win over West Indies

Josh Hazlewood claimed his 11th five-wicket total in Test matches as Australia completed a 10-wicket win over West Indies on Friday before lunch on the third day of the first Test. Australia dismissed the West Indies for 120 in the 13th over of the day on Friday, leaving the home side needing just 26 runs to win.

Steve Smith (11) and Usman Khawaja (9) easily completed that total for Australia, although Khawaja retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer with Australia needing one run to win. Marnus Labuschagne hit the winning run two balls later.

Hazlewood already had 4-18 at the start of the day as he helped Australia reduce the West Indies to 73-6 in its second innings before stumps on the second day. Australia led by 95 runs on the first innings after making 283 in reply to the West Indies 188.“It’s nice to have the weekend off now. It’s nice as a group to play on that wicket. It felt like there was enough there the whole game," Hazlewood said. “I felt I bowled just as well in the first half of the summer with no result. The wickets have been really good and playing with this team, it feels relentless and the pressure just builds all the time.”The second and final Test between the teams begins Jan. 25 in Brisbane, a day-night match at the Gabba.