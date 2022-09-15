JP Duminy appointed as head coach of Paarl Royals in SA20 League

Former South Africa batter JP Duminy has been appointed as the head coach of Paarl Royals, one of the teams in South Africa’s new T20 League, Royals Sports Group announced on Thursday.

Royals Sports Group’s latest overseas franchise, Paarl Royals, today revealed their coaching staff which will set the groundwork for the to-be-assembled playing squad, along with guiding and preparing them for the inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa’s officially sanctioned league – SA20, which is scheduled to kick-off in January 2023. The 38-year-old left-hander hung up his cricketing boots in 2019, the same year when he also lifted the Caribbean Premier League trophy with Paarl Royals’ partner franchise, the Barbados Royals (then known as Barbados Tridents).

He has since stepped into the coaching ecosystem, serving as a Strategic Consultant to the South African Men’s Team in 2021 and as a Batting Consultant to the domestic side Lions. Notably, his most recent stint has been in the role of Head Coach of Paarl-based provincial side Boland, as well as the Paarl Rocks domestic T20 side.