Kane Williamson Likely To Miss Remaining T20Is Against Pakistan Due to Injury

New Zealand's white-ball captain, Kane Williamson, is expected to miss the remaining matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a tight hamstring. The setback occurred during the 2nd T20I against Shaheen Afridi's Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, January 14. Williamson, who was batting at 26, started experiencing tightness in his hamstring while running between the wickets, leading to his retirement hurt. Tim Southee assumed the captaincy in his absence.

Addressing the situation, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed that the team management prioritizes Williamson's fitness for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. "With the test matches so close as well, which probably in the big scheme of things, in the short term for us, has a higher priority, I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he is right for that," Stead stated.

According to the media reports, following the injury, Williamson returned home and did not accompany the squad to Dunedin for the third T20I against Pakistan on Wednesday, January 17. Once the five-match T20I series concludes, New Zealand is set to engage in a two-match Test series against South Africa, with the first match scheduled to commence on February 4.