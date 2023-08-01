Kane Williamson resumes batting practice, raising hopes of World Cup selection

Kane Williamson has resumed batting practice by starting to receive throwdowns in the nets, thus not ruling out the possibility of him playing a part in the upcoming ODI World Cup. Williamson's chances appeared bleak when he ruptured his ACL on the opening night of the IPL on March 31. On Tuesday, Williamson posted a clip on his instagram handle with a caption "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws." The right-handed batsman suffered a knee injury while fielding during the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the very first game of IPL 2023. The star played had jumped up on the deep square leg boundary and managed to save a six but ended up landing awkwardly on his right leg. Kane Williamson had to be stretchered off and was ruled out of the entire IPL.

Scans later revealed that Kane Williamson had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.In April, he underwent surgery as his chances of playing in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 looked slim. Earlier reports from New Zealand also suggested that if Kane Williamson fails to recover in time for the World Cup, he is likely to travel with the team to India as a mentor. However, news from June stated that Kane Williamson was still harboring hopes of representing New Zealand in the World Cup. And he has taken a big step towards his goal as the right-handed batsman has resumed batting in the nets. Kane Williamson posted a short clip of him batting on Instagram on August 1 with the caption. Meanwhile, the World Cup is still over three months away. The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad. New Zealand will be in action on the very first day of the competition when they take on reigning champions England.