Kane Williamson ruled out IPL 2023 due to knee injury

Gujarat Titans batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of IPL 2023 with a knee injury he had sustained in the opening game of the tournament, against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Williamson will now head home for further assessment. It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," Titans' director of cricket Vikram Solanki, said in a statement.

In what was his debut game for Titans, Williamson had landed awkwardly on his right knee while attempting a catch at the deep square leg boundary in the 13th over of Super Kings' innings. He had leapt to intercept a ball headed for six off Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat. He managed to save two runs, palming the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary boards, but by that point Williamson was on the ground clutching his right knee. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar ad advised GT to replace Williamson with Australia's Steve Smith if the Black Caps star does not get fit in time.