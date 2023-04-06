Kane Williamson to miss 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury

Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ODI Cricket World Cup after suffering a knee injury in the IPL 2023.Williamson, who was ruled out of the IPL after Gujarat Titans' opening match, will undergo surgery on his injured right knee, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Thursday.

The board added that the "standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India".According to the scans, Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding for his team Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings on March 31. He is likely to have surgery on his knee within the next three weeks. Williamson, who led New Zealand to finish as runners-up in 2019 World Cup, stressed that he will focus on the surgery and start rehab as soon as possible.