Kane Williamson's injury is a big blow, says New Zealand coach

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 1 : Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson's injury in the knee has raised concern for his team.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that Kane Williamson's injury is a big blow for the team.

Opening batter Williamson was injured in the 13th over of the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He attempted to save the boundary hit by CSK batter Rujuraj Gaikwad, when he fell awkwardly and his knee was injured on the deep-square leg boundary.

"Kane [Williamson] got injured last night in the IPL in the first game. First thoughts are obviously with him," Gary Stead said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

"We're not sure at this stage about the severity of the injury. He is being assessed in the next sort of 24-48 hours, so we will know more after that. All we know at this stage is his right knee. It's early in the tournament and unfortunately I can't give you much more than that until we find out more information... You don't wish it on anyone, let alone your captain of the white-ball team Kane Williamson. So, yeah, it's a big blow for him and it's a big blow for us," he added.

ODI World Cup will be held in India later this year and if Williamson is unable to recover from his injury, it will be a big setback for New Zealand squad.

Last year's IPL was not favourable for Williamson as he scored 216 runs in 13 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has played 77 matches in IPL, scoring 2101 with an average of 36.22.

